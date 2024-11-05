Love and marriage medieval style - all will be revealed in a Banbury lecture

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:44 BST
Love and marriage medieval style – what was it like? All will be revealed when a well known historian delivers a lecture in Banbury.

The lecture is the November fixture organised by Banbury Historical Society. It takes place on Thursday, November 14 when the society and its audience welcomes Dr Rowena E. Archer who will be talking about Love and Marriage in Medieval Oxfordshire.

The lecture will explore the law on marriage and the experiences of some women in the county.

Rowena Archer lives at Hanwell and has been a lecturer in medieval history at Oxford since 1981. Her research focusses on the late medieval aristocracy and in particular on women.

Medieval historian Rowena Archer who is the guest speaker at next Thursday's Banbury Historical Society lecture

Lectures take place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home by signing in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]). Non-members are very welcome: they can receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening, or to join the society.

