Fancy living and working on the edge? Here’s your chance with a lighthouse experience.

A historic lighthouse that sits on the mainland’s most westerly point is searching for the right person to guide it into the future.

A new manager is being sought for Ardnamurchan Lighthouse on the Ardnamurchan Point in the Highlands.

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, pictured here from Sanna Bay, sits on the most westerly point of the mainland. PIC: Geograph.org/Richard Law. | Geograph.org/Richard Law.

The lighthouse was built by Alan Stevenson, uncle of Robert Louis Stevenson, in 1849 to assist safe passage of sailors crossing the Sea of the Hebrides. On a clear day, visitors can see the Small Isles and the Western Isles in the distance.

The lighthouse is operated remotely by the Northern Lighthouse Board, with the community running the visitor attraction, set in outbuildings and keeper’s cottages, since 1996. It then secured ownership of the site in 2021.

A visitor centre, cafe, tours and some holiday accommodation has since been developed at Ardnamurchan with hopes a new manager will help take the attraction, which attracts some 20,000 visitors a year, further forward.

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, a creation of the Stevenson lighthouse building dynasty. PIC: CC. | CC

The right candidate would, ideally, have experience of living and working in a rural environment and have their own transport, with the lighthouse reached by a single-track road.

A statement from the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse Trust (ALT) said: “Tourism is a crucial element of the local economy, providing income and employment for a significant proportion of local residents, many of whom are crofters.

“Visitors are attracted for a range of reasons, including the wild and rugged landscapes, the area’s natural heritage, its history and archaeology, its world recognised volcanic geology, plus all types of outdoor pursuits. The Ardnamurchan Lighthouse is the ‘anchor’ visitor attraction for the whole area, located at Ardnamurchan Point.”

The statement added: “Four years on from taking ownership of the site, the ALT would like to move forward their development plan to ensure the preservation, and where appropriate, the enhancement of the natural, architectural and historical integrity of the lighthouse site.”

The manager’s position has become available following the departure of Davie Ferguson, who has held the post for almost 30 years.

Further repairs and upgrades to the two keeper’s cottages are needed to allow them to be opened up to holidaymakers once more.

The new manager will be responsible for finding funding for the work and consulting on plans to revamp the main exhibition space in the Principal Keeper’s Building, which has been closed for four years given the state of the building.

Creating a new programme of events to help raise funds for the site will also be part of the job, as will increasing volunteers opportunities and community engagement.

The total resident population of the West Ardnamurchan area is around 280. The largest village is Kilchoan, with settlements at Achosnich, Portuairk, Sanna, Kilmory, Swordle, Glenmore, Glenborrodale, Laga and Camas Inas.

Services and facilities in nearby Kilchoan include a primary school, a community centre, a café, a village shop, coastguard, fire service and emergency responders. A GP surgery operates out of the community centre three days a week.

The lighthouse site and café are open seven days a week from from April to October.