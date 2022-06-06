Tucking in to the Big Lunch in Banbury

The final event of Banbury’s celebrations was the Big Sunday Lunch which saw more than 700 children enjoy a Market Place banquet.

With the forecast rain staying away, the youngsters, aged five to eleven and accompanied by parents, tucked in to the pre-booked free lunches.

The event was organised by Banbury Town Council and Banbury BID. It brought down the curtain on the string of successful jubilee events that started on Thursday with the lighting of the beacon in Spiceball Park and also included Saturday’s music and food extravaganza – Party in the Park.

Getting in the jubilee spirit at the Big Lunch

Mayor Jayne Strangwood said: “It’s been a fantastic four days and being mayor has been wonderful.

“I attended all three events and enjoyed all of them. Being mayor is something you never forget, but holding the office this year during the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations, has made it extra special.”

Elsewhere, Hornton had its very own Jubilee Queen at yesterday's street party as Sarah Walther knitted her own version of the Imperial State Crown.

Lucy Burke and her partner David Bartlet were prize-winners for their queen and corgis creation – with Lucy catching the eye with some of her other art, while there was a good turnout for the village’s old-fashioned sports day for young and old, which included sack races and egg and spoon races.

Big Lunch time in Banbury's Market Place

Also reflecting on a good time were residents, relatives and staff from Julie Richardson Nursing Home in Banbury, who enjoyed a feast in People’s Park.

They wore crowns hand made by the residents as well as union jack sashes to represent the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Manager Jayanthi Antony said: “I am extremely delighted that we had the opportunity of celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with our residents, staff, and their loved ones.

"After the difficult times of Covid-19, being able to celebrate outside in People’s Park, in nature, was extremely refreshing.

Happy and glorious at the Big Lunch

"In total we had 34 residents and 30 staff, as well as relatives who joined us for the celebration.

"Everyone enjoyed the party, the music, and the food. We all had a memorable day with our residents.”

Banbury Mayor Cllr Jayne Strangwood joined in the Big Lunch fun

Tucking in at Banbury's Big Lunch

Cheers for Her Majesty at the Big Lunch

Cheers. Big Lunch photos by Banbury Town Council

Sarah Walther knitted her own version of the Imperial State Crown for Hornton's street party

Lucy Burke delighted Hornton with her art

Now that's what we call prize-winning art... Hornton looked very regal thanks to Lucy Burke and her partner David Bartlet

Classic sporting action from Hornton on Sunday