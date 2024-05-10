In Pictures: Village near Banbury enjoys traditional May Day celebrations

The celebrations included Maypole and Morris dancing and attractions such as teacups, skittles, and hook-a-duck.

A May King and Queen was chosen from pupils at the local primary school and visitors enjoyed a selection of food and drinks.

The day began with a parade at 1.45pm that led the crowds to the village green where stalls and games were situated.

In addition to this, events took place in the Dun Cow pub and village chapel.

1 . Hornton May Day celebrations Morris men put on a show to entertain villagers and visitors. Photo: Jan Hall Photo Sales

2 . Hornton May Day celebrations Pupils from the village school performed a Maypole dance. Photo: Jan Hall Photo Sales

3 . Hornton May Day celebrations Many of the village's children were involved in the celebrations. Photo: Jan Hall Photo Sales

4 . Hornton May Day celebrations The village's May King and Queen alongside Cllr John Offord, chair of Hornton Parish Council. Photo: Jan Hall Photo Sales