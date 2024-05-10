The celebrations began with a parade through the village.The celebrations began with a parade through the village.
In Pictures: Village near Banbury enjoys traditional May Day celebrations

By Jack Ingham
Published 10th May 2024, 17:09 BST
The villagers of Hornton enjoyed traditional May Day celebrations on Monday (May 6).

The celebrations included Maypole and Morris dancing and attractions such as teacups, skittles, and hook-a-duck.

A May King and Queen was chosen from pupils at the local primary school and visitors enjoyed a selection of food and drinks.

The day began with a parade at 1.45pm that led the crowds to the village green where stalls and games were situated.

In addition to this, events took place in the Dun Cow pub and village chapel.

Morris men put on a show to entertain villagers and visitors.

1. Hornton May Day celebrations

Morris men put on a show to entertain villagers and visitors. Photo: Jan Hall

Pupils from the village school performed a Maypole dance.

2. Hornton May Day celebrations

Pupils from the village school performed a Maypole dance. Photo: Jan Hall

Many of the village's children were involved in the celebrations.

3. Hornton May Day celebrations

Many of the village's children were involved in the celebrations. Photo: Jan Hall

The village's May King and Queen alongside Cllr John Offord, chair of Hornton Parish Council.

4. Hornton May Day celebrations

The village's May King and Queen alongside Cllr John Offord, chair of Hornton Parish Council. Photo: Jan Hall

