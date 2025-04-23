In pictures and video: The 20-year history of Banbury's Fine Lady Statue

This Sunday (April 27) marks 20 years since the Fine Lady Statue was erected close to the famous Banbury Cross.

To celebrate the anniversary, Banbury residents will gather by the statue at 7pm for a performance by the Adderbury Village Morris Men on Wednesday, April 30.

The statue was originally constructed as a way to celebrate the town’s history and the Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross nursery rhyme.

A campaign to erect the statue was launched during the 1980s; however, this was met with resistance, and it wasn’t until another 20 years that Banbury’s Fine Lady became a permanent fixture in the town.

A line in the famous rhyme reads, ‘Ride a cock horse to Banbury Cross, to see a Fine Lady upon a White Horse.’

The origins of the nursery rhyme are unclear, but it is believed to be based on the lady in a May Riding tradition, where a woman riding a horse would lead the May Day procession through Banbury.

The rhyme was passed on by word of mouth for centuries until it was published in the Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book in 1744.

After that, the nursery became known all over the English-speaking world.

The statue was created by sculptors from Leek, Staffordshire before it was transported to Banbury.

Local artist Rosy Burke was involved with campaigning for the statue since the mid-1970s and played a major role in bringing the Fine Lady to Banbury.

Watch Rosy’s video about how the Fine Lady Statue came to Banbury: The Fine Lady Upon A White Horse - how she came to 'ride' to Banbury Cross

Speaking about the process of creating the Fine Lady, Rosy said: “After research, a wax and then a bronze maquette was designed for approval. An armature was then built onto which the clay was sculpted.

“Moulds were taken from this and wax positives made then; porcelain negative moulds were made from these and the bronze poured in.

“The parts were assembled and welded together. Fine details were then added, such as the bells, crown and bridlery.”

HRH Anne, Princess Royal, officially unveiled the statue in front of crowds of people on April 27, 2005.

Speaking about the occasion, Rosy said: “Children with hobby horses danced and sang the nursery rhyme and St Mary’s Church bells rang out to welcome her.”

Fine Lady Statue One of the talented Staffordshire sculptors creating the the bells and bluebells on the Fine Lady's foot.

Fine Lady Statue Sculptor Andy Edwards finalising the wax details and designing daffodils into the Fine Lady's crown.

Fine Lady Statue Designing the bridle on the Fine Lady's Horse.

Fine Lady Statue Horseshoes in the plinth.