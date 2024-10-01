Images - the WWI bomb that survived over a century in the canal at Banbury until it was 'fished' out

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:25 BST
Photos have been shared showing the World War One shell that was fished out of the canal in Banbury at last week.

The bomb was discovered by a ‘magnet’ fisherman and rapidly passed over to bomb disposal experts who dealt with the device.

Thames Valley Police were called in and the ordnance experts called. The shell was removed to Spiceball Park where it was detonated remotely.

Residents of the town centre and Grimsbury reported shock hearing a loud explosion. See the explosion here.

A photo of the World War One shell after it had been retrieved from the canalA photo of the World War One shell after it had been retrieved from the canal
A photo of the World War One shell after it had been retrieved from the canal

Our photos of the bomb just after it was retrieved from the water have been given to us by a Banbury resident who was on the scene.

He said the bomb was fished out of the canal at the back of the bus station by a young man who was magnet fishing.

He wiped it clean and spotted the calibration markings around the neck. He alerted Tooley’s Boatyard who called Thames Valley Police. Someone was left to guard the device for a couple of hours until the bomb disposal unit arrived.

German bombing of Britain began in 1915 using airships. More than 50 bombing raids – generally referred to Zeppelin raids - took place. Most of the attacks were on London and coastal areas such as Dover and Folkestone. However, bombing of the Midlands appears to have happened in 2016 (Wikipedia),

The World War One bomb is exploded remotely by expertsThe World War One bomb is exploded remotely by experts
The World War One bomb is exploded remotely by experts

The airships were easily blown off course and this bomb could have been one destined for the raids on Walsall and Wednesbury on January 31, 2016, or in late September when the Midlands were targeted. See the remarkable video documentary above.

