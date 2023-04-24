News you can trust since 1838
Hornton's traditional May Fair on Bank Holiday Monday offers something for everyone

Hornton's traditional May Fair celebrations go ahead on Monday, offering something for everyone.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

The village is getting ready for its annual May Fair which has been running for more than 25 years and provides a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The Fair begins with the May Day Parade at 1pm, which culminates at the Village Green where the May King and Queen - a boy and girl from Hornton Primary School - are crowned at 2pm.

This is followed by some of the school children dancing around the Maypole.

"They have been practising for weeks, under the tuition of Wendy Whitehouse, the Headteacher at Horton Primary School. It takes some skill to weave all those ribbons,” said resident Joann Langton.

The event continues with Morris Men performing around the Green where there will be more than 20 stalls. These include the ever popular homemade cakes, the excellent selection of pre-loved clothes, toys and great finds on the ‘vintage’ White Elephant, which promises to be a little different this year.The plant stall will have summer bedding and there will be lots of games, trampolines and the t-cup ride for young children as well as the barbecue, afternoon tea and the ice cream stall.

As well as the plants and cakes stalls, visitors will be able to try their luck on wheel of fortune, skittles and Wine or Water. There will be teas, coffee and cakes at the Methodist Chapel as well as an art exhibition and visitors will be assured a warm welcome at the Dun Cow.