Hampshire Morris Men return to Banbury area this weekend during 50th anniversary celebrations

The Yateley Morris Men of north east Hampshire return to the Banbury area this weekend for a special tour during their 50th anniversary year.

As part of the big celebration, Yateley will perform in a number of locations in Banbury, Hook Norton, Adderbury and Broughton on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the side dances at the Fine Lady statue at Banbury Cross at 10.30am, the White Horse pub, North Bar, Banbury at 11.30am and Ye Olde Reindeer, Parsons Street at 12.30pm.

A further display will be performed - along with the Adderbury Morris Men who are also celebrating their 50th Anniversary Year in 2025 - at the Pear Tree Inn in Hook Norton at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Yateley Morris side performs outside the Pear Tree Inn, Hook Norton ten years ago during the 40th anniversary celebrations

On Sunday the Yateley side will perform at the Bell Inn, Adderbury at noon and give displays at Broughton Castle during the open afternoon, the first being from 1.45pm as visitors arrive.

To find out more about Yateley Morris Men see yateleymorrismen.org.uk/