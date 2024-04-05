Grade I listed village church near Banbury at 'risk of rapidly deteriorating'

A Grade I listed village church near Banbury has been added to a list of buildings considered to be at serious risk of falling into ‘rapid deterioration’.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
Historic England has described the condition of Chacombe’s St Paul and St Peter’s Church as “very bad”.

The charity that looks after over 500 buildings and sites in the country says that the church is a “priority A” and at “immediate risk of further rapid deterioration”.

It is unknown when exactly the church was built. However, Heritage England believes that it originally dates back to the 14th century.

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Chacombe is considered at serious risk of falling into deterioration by Historic England.

The building has been subject to vandalism and the theft of lead, which has led to a leaking roof and rain damage to sections of the building.

Heritage England said that: “The building has ongoing structural issues on the south aisle” and “several roofs require permanent repair solutions.”

The church is currently exploring fundraising options and is keen to make the necessary repairs.

Historic England was set up in 2015 with the aim of celebrating and providing care for England’s historic buildings, sites and monuments.

