Fascinating history of shoes is subject of Banbury talk
Professor Matthew McCormack presents A Personal History of Shoes at Banbury Historical Society’s next lecture on Thursday, January 11 at 7.30 pm.
Prof McCormack writes that shoes are deeply personal objects. They say a great deal about us and the roles that we play in society. They also have a unique connection with their wearer, since they mould to our body and bear its imprint.
In many cultures, the shoe is taken to stand for its owner, embodying their personality or their spirit. They tell stories about our lives and, as such, provide very rich sources for historians.
Matthew McCormack will explore the history of shoes and the importance of shoes for their wearers. He will discuss his research on the Georgian period but will also bring the story of shoes up to the present day, -and will also bring along some objects for a hands-on demonstration.
Matthew is Professor of History at the University of Northampton. He has appeared on TV and radio, and has published widely on British history. His most recent book is Citizenship and Gender in Britain, 1688-1928 (2019) and he is currently writing a book called Shoes and the Georgian Man.
Lectures take place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum, but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home, by signing in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]). Non-members are very welcome: they can receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening, or to join the society.