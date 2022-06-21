Fascinating collection of clocks owned by Banburyshire family goes under the hammer next week

A Henry Godfrey, London eight-day Longcase clock in burr walnut, expected to reach £5,000 – £8,000

James and Myrtle Hall’s collection of Adderbury clocks will be sold at auction at Hanson, Holloway's & Ross Auctioneers in Parsons Street, Banbury next Monday.

The Hall family once ran the bakery in Adderbury and over the years acquired an important collection of antiques.

Hanson, Holloway's & Ross have been instructed to sell the collection by auction on Monday, June 27 starting at 9.30am. Viewing days are Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24 between 9.30am – 4pm. There will be bidding in the saleroom, by phone and online.

A Thomas Pace, London, lantern clock valued at between £3,000 - £6,000

The Hall family moved to Newcastle upon Tyne some years ago and it was thought appropriate by them that eventually the collection should be sold closer to its conception, not least because of the Quaker clocks.

An exhibition was shown in Adderbury a few years ago but due to geographical difficulties the Hall clocks were not included. The catalogue can be seen online here.

A private viewing will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, June 22) but this is limited to 150.

Pictured are three examples from the catalogue – a Henry Godfrey, London, eight-day Longcase clock in burr walnut expected to reach £5,000 – £8,000; a Thomas Pace lantern clock, valued at £3,000 – £6,000 and an early 18th century Quaker thirty-hour hook and spike clock in its original oak case, unsigned.

An early 18th century Quaker thirty hour hook and spike clock in original oak case, unsigned