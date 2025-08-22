Explore fascinating history of Wars of the Roses battlefield with free heritage walk near Banbury

A free heritage walk at the site of a Wars of the Roses battlefield near Banbury will take place next month.

Battlefields Trust are hosting a series of expert-led walks across the country next month to coincide with Heritage Open Day.

On Saturday, September 13, the group will be heading to Edgcote to visit the site of the 1469 battle.

That day, up to 10,000 men from a royal army and a rebel army met at a site called Danes Moor.

A free expert-led history walk will pass through the site of the Battle of Edgcote next month.

Eventually, the weakened royalist force was defeated after reinforcements arrived to save the rebel army.

Anyone interested in joining the walk should get to The Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden, at 2pm.

It is approximately five miles across permitted footpaths on working farmland and is estimated to take a minimum of three hours.

Anyone joining the walk must wear suitable footwear and it is unsuitable for anyone with mobility issues.

The walks are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Register of Historic Battlefields in England, which was first published in 1995 by Historic England.

This register recognised the most important battlefields in the country for the first time and has helped protect and promote them ever since.

Battlefields Trust research coordinator Simon Marsh said: “Battlefields are often characterised as ‘just a field’, but they have incredible stories to tell about what happened there, and taking part in a walk across them with an expert is one of the best ways to bring these places to life.”

For more information, visit: https://www.battlefieldstrust.com/event.asp