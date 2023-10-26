Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s free event, at 11am, is a fascinating stroll around Banbury town centre and led by local historian Steve Kilsby, who runs similar events at different times throughout the year.

“The Town Mayor's History Walk is very similar to my usual History Walks - that is, a perambulation of Banbury town centre starting by the Horse Fair public conveniences (by Banbury Cross) and walking from there to St Mary's Church, via Church Lane and Parsons Street to the Market Place and the Town Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Along the way, I shall point out buildings of interest, talk about how the town thrived in the 19th century and a little about Banbury Castle. The walk should take between an hour and an hour and a half and all abilities should be catered for.