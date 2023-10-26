Discover Banbury's fascinating past in the Town Mayor's history walk this weekend
Saturday’s free event, at 11am, is a fascinating stroll around Banbury town centre and led by local historian Steve Kilsby, who runs similar events at different times throughout the year.
“The Town Mayor's History Walk is very similar to my usual History Walks - that is, a perambulation of Banbury town centre starting by the Horse Fair public conveniences (by Banbury Cross) and walking from there to St Mary's Church, via Church Lane and Parsons Street to the Market Place and the Town Hall.
“Along the way, I shall point out buildings of interest, talk about how the town thrived in the 19th century and a little about Banbury Castle. The walk should take between an hour and an hour and a half and all abilities should be catered for.
“At the finish, the Town Mayor, Cllr Fiaz Ahmed, has kindly agreed to provide teas for all in the Town Hall.”