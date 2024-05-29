Deddington to mark D-Day anniversary by paying tribute to former resident and war hero general

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents of Deddington will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day by holding a ceremony that pays tribute to a former resident and heroic general in WWII.

Deddington Royal British Legion will hoist the Union Jack flag in the market place at 6.30am next Thursday (June 6).

This time has been specifically chosen as it was the time when Major-General Percy ‘Hobo’ Hobart (armoured beach clearing vehicles) led the assault on Gold and Sword Beaches.

General Hobart, a resident of Deddington during the war years, was praised for designing specialised vehicles known as ‘Hobart’s Funnies’, which played a pivotal role in the landings.

Piper Stewart Carnegie will play ‘Hielan Laddie’ the same song that was played at the Sword Beach landing in 1944.

The vehicles, which included mine clearance, bridge layers, flame throwers and swimming tanks, were extensively used on D-Day, with General Eisenhower crediting them for the success of the operation.

A spokesperson for the Deddington History group said: “General Hobart’s Division, with 1,500 armoured vehicles and over 20,000 men, took part in every phase of the European campaign following D-Day and Hobart was present at the German surrender on Luneberg Heath in May 1945.

"He retired at the end of the war and continued living at Leadenporch Farm in Deddington until 1948, when he became Lieutenant-Governor of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea. He died in 1957.”

At the ceremony, Reverend Nick Fielden will say a few prayers and then pay tribute to the 13 men from Deddington who died during WWII.