Chipping Norton Air Cadets launch campaign to erect memorial in honour of heroic, pioneering female pilot

The Chipping Norton RAF Air Cadets have launched a campaign to erect a memorial plaque in honour of a heroic and pioneering female pilot.

Sergeant Bailea Harrison of the 136 (Chipping Norton) Squadron is leading the campaign to memorialise hero pilot Flight Captain ‘Susan’ Eleanor Isabella Slade.

Sgt Harrison was inspired to honour Flt Capt Slade after being tasked to research Second World War casualties as part of an RAF Air Cadets Commonwealth War Graves project in 2020.

Upon carrying out extensive research on the life and career of Flt Capt Slade, Sgt Harrison was shocked to discover that there was no plaque, poster or information regarding the death of Slade in July 1944.

Based out of Haddenham Aerodrome (Thame) with No 5 Ferry Pool, Flt Capt Slade died when the stricken Wellington bomber she was transporting alone from RAF Little Rissington to an RAF training unit crashed in a field close to the base.

As a final heroic act, Flt Capt Slade was able to crash the aircraft she was piloting in an uninhabited farming field adjacent to the village of Great Rissington, saving countless lives and avoiding a much larger tragedy.

Flt Capt Slade was one of only 116 female pilots, whose job was to ferry aircraft across the country as part of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) during the Second World War.

She was also only one of 15 female ATA pilots who lost their lives in incidents and accidents directly related to flying during the Second World War.

Sergeant Bailea Harrison has received a promotion and a Cadet Accomplishment Award for her great work researching and fundraising for Flt Capt Slade.

Before joining the ATA in 1940, Flt Capt Slade was a female pioneer of aviation who won several air races and completed over 500 flying hours across the UK and Europe.

In honour of Flt Capt Slade’s achievements and heroic final actions, Sgt Harrison and the 136 Squadron hope to erect a memorial overlooking the crash site near RAF Little Rissington.

They hope to award Flt Capt Slade with the same recognition that many of her male counterparts have with plaques and monuments in the area around the air base.

With support from the Chipping Norton Royal British Legion branch and members of the public, the group has now reached raised over £1,000 of its £2,500 fundraising target.

The group hopes to hold an official unveiling ceremony next summer with members of Flt Capt Slade’s family, military veterans and local dignitaries in attendance.

For more information about the fundraiser or to make a donation, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/flight-captain-susan-slade-ata-memorial