Can this Banburyshire village save its community hall? Meeting to be held as rescue chairman stands down

The Hook Norton War Memorial Hall, whose long term future is under threat

A crisis meeting is being held to find ways to save Hook Norton’s village hall.

The Friends of Hook Norton War Memorial Hall (FHNMH) was formed last year to save the facility. A new crisis point has arrived as the Friends’ chair, Deborah Weaver has announced her resignation.

Those who support the village facility are invited to an open meeting in the hall at 7pm on Monday, September 16.

FHNWMH has been frustrated at ‘lack of support’ from the parish council which acts as the hall’s Trustee. FHNWMH believes it is not taking a long term view or planning for its survival.

The parish council says the hall has to survive by its own means from income and donations. However several village groups that once kept funds flowing have folded and funds are drying up.

Ian Buchanan of the FHNWMH said: “The aim of the Friends was to assist the Parish Council as Trustee to secure, develop and improve it for the long term benefit of the village, as intended by the original trust.”

"However we know there are people, including some councillors, who feel it has no future and will remain a financial burden until something major happens to force it to close.”

One stumbling block appears to be a requirement by the Trustee for those hiring the hall for private parties and other events, to take out their own public liability insurance. And the Friends believe the booking system is inadequate, losing bookings and cash. Failure of communication was identified by FHNWMH as a major issue.

"While the Trustee follows the law governing charities (ruling that trustee meetings are private and attended only by appointees, meaning elected parish councillors), minutes of meetings are not published and government guidance on how the law should be applied to openness and transparency is unheeded.

"This makes it extremely difficult for FHNWMH to operate effectively, in ignorance of the Trustee’s aims, or what is planned to safeguard the Hall.”

Janeen Wilson, chair of Hook Norton Parish Council, said: “Two years ago, the Trustees alerted the community that there were not sufficient funds to ensure the hall’s long-term future.

"Several local groups ceased to exist - cubs, scouts, gardening club - and income from regular hires dropped considerably.

“The Hall provides a very nice community space and people come to events. However, Hook Norton is very well supported with alternative venues at the brewery, school, the Baptist Church and the Sports and Social Club. The Hall has to compete with these.

“We were very pleased to see FHNWMH set up and hoped this would raise the hall’s profile and increase its usage. The friends have arranged some very successful activities and contributed funds to the hall. However hires have not significantly increased.

“We have to ensure people hiring the hall are correctly insured and we are aware this has been a stumbling block. We... have been unable to cover all risks for all hirers.”

Ms Wilson said the booking process had not lost many bookings, while repair and maintenance issues were compromising the building’s integrity. Estimates for roof repairs are £60,000 – £150,000 which the council does not have.

“Use of the hall does not indicate there is a massive demand. Costs exceed income and there are no excess funds,” she said.