A vast number of vinyl LPs – many first pressings of albums by stars including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Cream, Neil Young and others – go under the hammer in a Banbury sale this week.

The auction at JS Auctions, Bodicote, on Friday and Saturday includes a vast array of music including singles and cassettes featuring a galaxy of stars over the past 70 years.

At the centre of the collection are 300 lots containing dozens of albums, singles and tapes which are set to attract collectors from all around the globe. Added to these are collectors’ items such as signatures of all four Beatles with bids for this lot already standing at £5,000.

The signatures were written on an itinerary sheet issued by the press and PR department at Heathrow Airport. They were obtained by one of the drivers for his daughter’s friend, a big Beatles fan. It was on the occasion of their departure to Chicago on August 11, 1966 for their last US tour.

A first pressing of The Beatles LP Rubber Soul - going under the hammer on Friday as part of JS Auctions' Christmas Sale. Picture by JS Auctions

There is also a set of five Toby jugs of the four Beatles – John, Paul, George and Ringo – with two of John Lennon.

The LPs are far too numerous to list but include some potentially very valuable early copies of The Beatles albums, plus others from The Stones, The Moody Blues, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Kate Bush, Abba, Elton John, Iron Maiden, Cliff and the Shadows, Pink Floyd, Captain Beefheart and many other stars.

The collections are split into lots, each containing up to records reflecting the music genres – rock, country, pop, punk, new wave, sixties, reggae and folk. There are many boxes of cassettes and numerous selected lots of singles.

There is a wealth of amazing collectables including a1966 framed England football shirt, sewn with the England badge and signed by ten members of the team.

A framed copy of an itinerary sheet, signed by all four of The Beatles, has already received bids of £5,000 at JS Auctions

There is also a fascinating selection port, spirits and beers, artwork, old advertising placards, jewellery, ancient pistols, teddy bears, clothes, chandeliers and furniture.