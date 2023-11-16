Book about Viscount near Banbury's secret role in Second World War released

A book on the role Viscount Bearsted of Upton House near Banbury played in the Second World War has been released in paperback.

The book by military historian Malcom Atkin looks at the role of Viscount Bearsted’s secret Home Defence Scheme and Section D of the Secret Intelligence Service.

Section D for Destruction tells, using recently released documents, how the units hatched plans for a no-holds-barred secret guerrilla war against the Nazis.

Malcolm said: “This new form of warfare encompassed bribery, black propaganda, and sabotage by agents described as having no morals or scruples. It disregarded the conventions of neutrality and was prepared to hit the Nazi state wherever it could do most damage.

Military historian Malcom Atkin has released a book about the role Viscount Bearsted played in the Second World War.

"Section D’s plans ranged from leaflet campaigns in Germany, the sabotage of railways, factories and ports through to plans to block the River Danube by blowing up a mountain and an attempt to introduce foot and mouth disease into German cattle herds.”