Be on your best behaviour! Historic 15th century stocks reinstalled outside Middle Barton pub

A set of stocks has been reinstated outside the pub in Middle Barton – 155 years since they were removed.

The stocks, which were historically used to punish people for crimes such as swearing or drunkenness, were built by a local craftsman.

They will be used in conjunction with a bid to buy the village’s Fox Inn and reopen it as a community-owned pub as part of a campaign.

Chair of the local parish meeting, Steve Ferrelly, says: “The parish certainly welcomes the idea of reinstating the village stocks and the community bid to buy the Fox Inn, although we don’t anticipate using them for their original purpose!”

The stocks were used on Fox Lane, behind the Fox Inn, until 1868, when they were dismantled to be used as part of Westcott Barton’s Church gate.

The Bartons Community Benefit Society is currently in the process of fundraising with the aim of purchasing the pub.