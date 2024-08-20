That was the obvious answer for Brendan and Catherine Jenkins when they saw a Chacombe farm for sale with an old railway tunnel at its heart. It could be an ideal holiday escape.

The tunnel already had planning permission for conversion into a holiday let. And it is now being marketed with the Jenkins’ five other holiday lodges.

The holiday lets are part of Bridge Lake Farm. The first two, Acorn Lodge and Willow Lodge, were delivered just before lockdown in 2020, so Brendan and Catherine spent time ensuring the interiors were finished to a high standard, ready for guests when restrictions were lifted.

The first lodges were an immediate hit, so the pair decided to install three more, Oak Lodge, Maple Lodge and the Shepherds Hut in 2021. Brendan – a qualified electrician and plumber – refined and improved the pod design, constructing one out of a shipping container and installing a log-fired hot tub for each property, while keeping it line with the natural surroundings.

Brendan and Catherine have worked hard to ensure they’ve struck the right balance between guest comfort and retaining the natural beauty of the site. The site does not allow cars so guests park at the top of the area and are driven down in golf buggies to avoid excess fumes and noise.

The lodges have proven a huge success with guests, securing 240 bookings for 2024 already via Sykes Holiday Cottages and generating an average annual gross income in excess of £150,000.

Brendan said: “It has been a real journey and we’re really proud to be able to now offer six brilliant properties within such a beautiful setting.

“We’ve worked hard to bring our vision to life, as well as implement guest feedback where possible. We think it works well too that we only cater for adults, helping add to the feeling of escape that the site provides.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without the help of Sykes. They are without a doubt the friendliest and most honest team we’ve worked with. They really understand the experience we want to offer guests and have only helped us enhance our offering.”

1 . The Tunnel - a disused railway tunnel, now a holiday let The Tunnel at Chacombe - a disused railway tunnel, now a holiday let Photo: SP Photo Sales

2 . The Tunnel living room The living room of the disused railway tunnel, converted into a fascinating holiday home Photo: SP Photo Sales

3 . The kitchen of The Tunnel holiday let The kitchen of The Tunnel holiday let Photo: SP Photo Sales