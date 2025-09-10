Banbury Museum to become more accessible for disabled visitors thanks to £130,000 grant
The museum received the funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund.
It is hoped that the museum funding will help make exhibitions more welcoming and accessible to local people, allowing even more people to enjoy learning about Banbury’s rich history.
This will be made possible by investment into gallery spaces, accessibility measures, or collection care.
It comes as part of a larger group of investments by the government and the Wolfson Foundation to ensure people can access arts and culture in their hometowns.
Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has celebrated the funding. He said: “Delivering for Banbury is my priority. So I am delighted that our brilliant museum, a real community asset, has been able get this money.”