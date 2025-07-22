Banbury joins the ranks of overspill towns - with expansion limited to 40,000 people. The GF years with Brian Little

In another past article about the industrial development of Banbury, local historian Brian Little describes the town’s expansion as an overspill area.

It is often said that history repeats itself. In today's article (April 13, 2017), I want to consider this in the context of periods of expansion, as exemplified by surges in house building locally.

Back in 1952 the key trigger effect was the town Development Act. Following this, Banbury Borough Council signed an ‘overspill’ agreement with London County Council.

Banbury joined the ranks of Britain's expanding towns and the Bretch Hill estate was built here. Houses for Londoners were linked to the relocation of industries away from the capital.

An early view of Bretch Hill with the GF coffee plant in the background

Elsewhere in the district, central government and developers were the guiding forces. As a result, the town advanced into the surrounding countryside, and high density infill villages like Middleton Cheney, just east of Banbury, provided much sought-after rural retreats.

In November 1966 and before the issue of expansion level was settled, the Banbury Guardian heralded Banbury as ‘Super Town of the 70s’. This proposal envisaged a target of 70,000.

The most controversial aspect of this was the concept of nine village units around the town. These were to be arranged in two groups, one to the north near Hanwell and Little Bourton, and to the other to the east, close to Overthorpe.

Each village was designed to hold 3000 people who would have immediate access to shops, a school, a church and a community centre. The villages were to be kept apart from the town to prevent subsequent urbanization.

Brian Little, local history expert and the Banbury Guardian's Nostalgia page writer

A year later and there were clear indications of doubt about a 70,000 target. The County Council Town Development Group was requested to review the town map on the basis of a population target of 40,000. Ultimately, this figure was decided upon by Mayor Eric Wordsworth's casting vote.

The fact that the Mayor was a Conservative was very significant, because the Labour and Conservative councillors divided along party lines (Conservatives - 40,000, Labour - 70,000).

Interestingly, there had been another independent proposal for an expansion target of 80,000; this was the so-called 3D plan. Meanwhile, the selection of Banbury for the relocation of General Foods and Automotive Products fitted neatly into the 40,000 scheme.

Significant also were the comments of John Davis, General Foods community relations officer, who described Banbury as ‘a very pleasant, progressive and prosperous little town’.

To return to the theme of this article that Banbury is a good example of a town where development history repeats itself. In 2016 and 2017 the town is once again in expansion mode, involving significant house building.

This time, it is the Conservative government that is setting targets and pushing for an acceleration in pace, to fulfil a perceived housing need. Local agreements, set out in a newly adopted town plan, have resulted in developers focusing growth on the fringes of the present built-up area. Lack of an officially designated green belt has greatly facilitated this process.

Banbury is advancing towards several nearer villages, which themselves have grown organically on their margins, and one wonders how much longer Bodicote can hold on to its separate village status.

An interesting consideration is whether the various edge-of-town housing estates can be thought of in terms of present-day versions of the unit villages of the 70,000 scheme. Loss of identity may become an issue in some well established villages.

Viewed in another way, some of the new developer estates are acting like villages, where they are large enough to have infrastructure, or alternatively a plan for the emergence of a community spirit. Morris Homes, who are building close to the A 361, have hinted at the importance of the latter.

To a degree history has repeated itself, but this must be quantified. In contrast to when Banbury first became expanding, housing is not linked to the relocation of industry. And an interesting issue is, will a significant number of people who buy into these fringe areas of housing be drawn to them because of Banbury’s emergence as a strong commuting centre?

Others will join the ranks of those living in existing and long-established village communities that have already proved attractive to those escaping large urban areas.