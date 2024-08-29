'Banbury has lost one of our own' - tributes paid to former Mayor, fundraiser and businesswoman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Rosemarie Higham, a former Banbury Town Mayor, tireless fundraiser and lifelong advocate for all things Banbury.

Rosemarie Higham took on many roles during her 82 years, most of them involved promoting Banbury.

Rosemarie was born in 1942 to Harold and Mary Higham of Aynho, who operated Higham Solid Fuels coal merchants from Calthorpe Street.

Following her father's ill health, Rosemarie took over the business and eventually opened her own shop, By the Fire, in the 1980s.

Rosemarie Higham was a great advocate and supporter of all things related to Banbury.

During this time, Rosemarie supplied fires and fireplaces to properties in the area, from small bungalows to country houses and mansions.

At the age of 26, Rosemarie became the first ever woman to receive a National Coal Board diploma.

She also appeared in several television programmes, including Panorama, discussing the coal trade and was said to be very proud of the fact that her customers had coal delivered during the national coal strike in the mid-80s.

Away from her work life, Rosemarie found great pleasure in gardening and growing flowers. Her shop By the Fire took home the first place trophy of the best kept business category of Banbury in Bloom competition several times.

Her passion for horticulture remained ever present throughout her life and led to her later sponsoring the Banbury in Bloom tallest sunflower category.

Adderbury seeds wholesaler Ball Colegrave also bred a special Fuchsia in Rosemarie’s honour, which they named the ‘Rosemarie Higham’.

Rosemarie served as Banbury Town Mayor from 2003 until 2004 and served Banbury as a councillor on town, district and county councils.

During her time as mayor, Rosemarie raised an incredible £20,000 for local charities, which was more than any other at the time.

She was also only the fourth person to receive the prestigious honorary burgess award in 2017, the equivalent of being awarded freedom of the town, for her work serving the Banbury community over many years.

Rosemarie was only the fourth recipient of the honorary burgess award, joining Maurice Humphris, Jack Friswell and George Parish on the list.

Alongside this distinguished honour, Rosemarie was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce and had a road named in honour of her.

Higham Way, located off Merton Street behind Banbury station, was once her family’s storage depot for coal and now serves as an accolade to Rosmearie and the Higham family.

Fundraising was also a major passion for Rosemarie, who began supporting the Horton Hospital at age seven in 1949 by raising fifteen shillings, the equivalent to around £30 today.

Her fundraising also helped to buy a scanner for the hospital and supported the hospital chapel, the Brodey Cancer Centre and the Banbury Museum, which named its local history library after her in 2021.

Former MP and High Steward of Banbury Sir Tony Baldry, said: “Rosemarie Higham was a very special person, totally committed to the people of Banbury and the towns wellbeing.

“Coal merchant, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, mayor and supporter of numerous local charities. She was always working to see how she could help people. Hers was a life well lived.”

Oxfordshire County Councillor and Cherwell District Councillor, Kieron Mallon, said: “It is with great sadness that I heard of the death of local businesswoman, civic leader, fundraiser and former mayor, Rosemarie Higham.

"Rosemarie wasn’t just a great ambassador for Banbury, businesswoman, fundraiser and councillor; she was a force of nature; if she believed in a cause, she fought like a tigress to support it. Banbury has lost one of our own; we shall not see her like again and I was proud to have been her friend, colleague and confidant.”