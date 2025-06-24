Banbury bell ringers celebrate 100 years with a special peal

Banbury bell ringers celebrated their 100th anniversary with a special peal at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury Branch of the Oxford Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers reached their centenary, celebrating with a dinner at the Whately Hall Hotel.

The event was held on Friday, June 20, exactly 100 years after the branch was formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following morning on Saturday, June 21, ten expert ringers successfully rang a peal of Grandsire Caters at St Mary’s Church in Banbury.

The Banbury bell ringers are pictured after their special celebratory peal

The peal took 3 hours and 9 minutes. It was a very hot day and the temperature was 30 degrees in the ringing chamber so this was a real test of the ringers’ skill and stamina.

To continue to mark the centenary throughout 2025 the branch will be ringing quarter peals in every tower.

On typical tower bells a peal takes around three hours to ring, depending on several factors including the number of changes and the weight of the bells, which affects the speed of ringing