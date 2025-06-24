Banbury bell ringers celebrate 100 years with a special peal
The Banbury Branch of the Oxford Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers reached their centenary, celebrating with a dinner at the Whately Hall Hotel.
The event was held on Friday, June 20, exactly 100 years after the branch was formed.
The following morning on Saturday, June 21, ten expert ringers successfully rang a peal of Grandsire Caters at St Mary’s Church in Banbury.
The peal took 3 hours and 9 minutes. It was a very hot day and the temperature was 30 degrees in the ringing chamber so this was a real test of the ringers’ skill and stamina.
To continue to mark the centenary throughout 2025 the branch will be ringing quarter peals in every tower.
- On typical tower bells a peal takes around three hours to ring, depending on several factors including the number of changes and the weight of the bells, which affects the speed of ringing
