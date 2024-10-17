This gallery takes a look at some of the popular places to go for walks near Banbury this autumn.This gallery takes a look at some of the popular places to go for walks near Banbury this autumn.
Autumn walks: Some of the top seasonal walking spots near Banbury to enjoy the autumnal colours

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
We have compiled some of the best places near Banbury to stretch your legs and enjoy the autumnal colours.

Many people enjoy going for walks during the autumn months to witness the changing of the seasons and stay active as the year winds down.

Often popular walking spots are more tranquil in the autumn compared to the busier summer months, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy them.

Banbury is fortunate to have several stunning natural beauty spots and impressive country manor houses on its doorstep.

Located next to the town of Woodstock, Blenheim Palace is set over 2,000 acres of ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped parkland. Home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

1. Blenheim Palace

Upton House and Gardens is a national trust property located close to Edgehill. The house was formerly Lord and Lady Bearsted’s 1930s country retreat and features dramatic terraced gardens and a world-renowned art collection.

2. Upton House and Gardens

The park offers a mix of natural beauty and recreational facilitie and features walking and cycling paths, open fields, woodlands, and play areas for children.

3. Banbury Country Park

Burton Dassett Hills are located over the border in Warwickshire, near the village of Northend. It was created as a country park in 1971 and comprises a group of large ironstone hills.

4. Burton Dassett Hills

