Army veteran’s Battle of Waterloo art on display at Oxfordshire's military museum

A former serviceman turned artist has displayed his reworking of the Battle of Waterloo cartoon at the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum.

The artwork by Kent-based Shaun Maloney will sit alongside a range of objects and artwork for the exhibition remembering the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

Originally by 19th-century artist Daniel Maclise, the first version of the cartoon depicting the ferocious battle is on display at the House of Lords.

Artist Shaun will also be running a series of workshops to help build visitors’ own drawing skills and confidence, passing on some of the tools he used to help overcome trauma.

A section of Shaun Maloney's Battle of Waterloo cartoon that is displayed at the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum.

Shaun said: “Drawing has been a constant in my life for as long as I can remember. In recent years, I have used mindful drawing to steady my own mental health as well as helping others.

"There is a special gift that drawing gives us, and for me, it’s being able to focus on just one thing at that one moment in time. When I’m drawing, time is immaterial. Hours pass without any intrusive thoughts entering my mind.

"To help with this meditative process, I tend to draw finely detailed pieces. I love to be able to get right into the detail and discover those things only really close looking can see”.

Shaun served a long and varied career in the British Army, which included working in the Falkland Islands, mainland Europe, Bosnia and Kosovo, Northern Ireland and the Far East.

He will be donating his Waterloo artwork as the grand prize in the museum’s upcoming 10th anniversary raffle, with the proceeds going towards preserving the county’s military heritage at the museum.

The exhibition will also feature some rare items from the 52nd (Oxfordshire) Light Infantry, who fought in the historic battle against Napoleon’s army.

Running until April 30, the exhibition is open to all ages, from children aged 10 onward. The two workshops led by Shaun will run on February 17 and April 13.

Visitors can visit the exhibition any time the museum is open; spaces on the workshops are limited, with tickets available now from the museum’s website and via Eventbrite.