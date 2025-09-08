Archeology works near Banbury town centre reveal human remains and Treasure Trove

Fascinating archeological finds on a Banbury site are the subject of the first lecture of the new season at Banbury Historical Society on Thursday.

The lecture is entitled Calthorpe Gardens – Archaeological Excavations and Finds. Experts from Border Archaeology, who carried out the excavation with its very surprising finds, have now done some of the post-excavation analysis will be explaining their discoveries.

Border Archeology describes how a multi-phase programme of archaeological works on the site near central Banbury revealed evidence of human occupation from the Middle/Late Bronze Age and a significant Anglo-Saxon cemetery with the remains of at least 52 individuals, 23,000 counted finds along with fragments and items classified as Treasure Trove.

This lecture provides an overview of the excavations and a summary of the results and their significance.

Amy Bunce who will deliver the Banbury Historical Society lecture on Thursday evening

Border Archaeology, founded in 1997, is a leading provider of archaeological and built heritage consultancy and contracting, working throughout the UK with a diverse portfolio of clients.

Examples of their work include two million square metre excavations in Milton Keynes, Project Pilgrim for Gloucester Cathedral and excavations for Winchester College. Thursday’s presentation is due to be made by Amy Bunce.

Lectures take place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum, with access via Spiceball Park Road and the canal towpath. Non-members are welcome – fee £3. This is the first lecture of the new season for Banbury Historical Society and the feature starts at 7.30pm.

It will also be possible for members to watch this at home, by signing in with Simon Townsend – email [email protected]