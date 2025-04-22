Archeological investigations under way at £600m theme park site near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archeological investigations started today (Tuesday) at the site of a proposed multi-million pound theme park near Bicester.

Pre-application archaeological investigations got underway at Puy du Fou’s planned location at Bucknell. A planning application will be submitted this summer. The specialists will excavate a series of trial trenches across the site.

A spokesman said: “This is a standard aspect of the planning process whereby we are required to carry out certain archaeological works to help inform the planning decision in due course.

"These include a full geophysical survey of the site, already undertaken, and trial trenching across the site to check for any archaeological features of importance below ground, which will be recorded before the trenches are then backfilled.”

An artist's impression of the proposed Puy du Fou site near Bicester

Any historically significant finds and features will be investigated and recorded and a detailed report will be produced based on the findings of the investigation.

This will be available for public viewing as part of the planning application documents submitted to Cherwell District Council and will also appear on the Oxfordshire Historic Environment Record.

This report, including information about any finds, will inform how Puy du Fou works with Cherwell and Oxfordshire Councils to ensure the local historic record is appropriately investigated and understood.

David Nouaille, Head of International Development at Puy du Fou said: “We are very excited that our UK project has reached this new milestone. We believe in showcasing history and making it accessible for everybody. Understanding the history of our own site is a really exciting first step.

The French historical theme park with reproduction buildings

“Although the land has been intensively farmed for many years, we will be looking carefully for any buried archaeological remains that may survive within the site. The results of the archaeological works will enable us to devise an appropriate strategy for any further investigation and recording or necessary preservation.”

North Oxfordshire Residents’ Action group, which has opposed the proposed park, said: “NORA welcomes investigations into the archaeological significance of the proposed site on which Puy du Fou wish to build a theme park, especially in light of the landowner's revelation that it contains an ancient Saxon village and its proximity to the ‘dinosaur highway’ running through nearby Ardley.

"Planners will no doubt undertake their own checks to satisfy themselves with the... archaeological survey (being undertaken) on behalf of an organisation with a multimillion pound interest in building a mass visitor development on the site."

Puy du Fou creates historical shows and immersive experiences celebrating history, national heroes and culture. It has theme parks in France and Spain.

A scene from an historical re-enactment at the Puy du Fou theme park in the Loire, France

If the Bicester project goes ahead, it could attract millions of visitors to north Oxfordshire every year. It would be open between April – October every year. The company says it wants to create a setting of ‘beautiful gardens and wildflower meadows and the first new forest in Oxfordshire for generations, covering 50 acres and with 20,000 new trees being planted’.

It says the park would bring significant employment opportunities to the area.

Opponents to the plan list numerous objections including light and sound pollution, disturbance, loss of natural habitat, loss of wildlife, possible flooding, pressure on the sewerage system, intensified traffic and pressure on public transport. Some believe the park would take workers from other, more essential businesses.

The scoping information can be found here.