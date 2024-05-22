Archaeologists discover prehistoric settlement and Anglo-Saxon burial ground at site of new Banbury housing estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prehistoric settlement and an Anglo-Saxon burial ground has been discovered at the site of a new housing estate in Banbury.

Archaeologists at the Calthorpe Gardens development have found over 18,800 artefacts dating from the Prehistoric Mesolithic, Late Bronze Age-Middle to Late Iron Age, and early Anglo-Saxon times.

Local residents have been invited to view the host of discovered artefacts at a free event taking place at Banbury Town Hall on Thursday June 6, at 7pm.

The Orbit Homes site is now considered one of significant regional importance after experts Border Archaeology discovered the settlement and burial ground.

Over 18,800 artifacts have been discovered at the Calthorpe Gardens housing development in Bretch Hill.

Handmade pottery and textile tools were found at the Late Bronze Age to Middle/Late Iron Age small settlement.

The remains of at least 52 people - as well as grave goods such as bead necklaces, pendants, personal objects and weapons - were found at the Anglo-Saxon burial site.

Alongside these findings, 9,310 litres of paleoenvironmental samples were also taken to shed light on the human activity of the past.

Colin Dean, sales and marketing director at Orbit Homes, said: “The finds at Calthorpe Gardens are truly extraordinary. It’s been an incredible experience for the whole team to watch the archaeologists undertake excavation of the site and see the quality and significance of the artefacts that were uncovered.

"We’re delighted to be able to help piece together the history of the area and shed some light on what life might have been like at the time. We encourage anyone who is interested to come along to our event on June 6 to hear all the details and we look forward to continuing to learn more as the post-excavation analysis continues.”

At the event, staff from Border Archaeology will talk about the significance of the finds, what they tell us about life at the time, and the role this landscape played to prehistoric and early mediaeval communities of Bretch Hill.

Janice McLeish, director of post excavation services at Border Archaeology, added: “It was a career-significant experience for the excavating team to investigate the multi-period archaeology and recover the astonishing quality, quantity and range of finds, which will, in the fullness of time, provide a magnificent narrative of the past populations that inhabited Bretch Hill and its surrounding environs.