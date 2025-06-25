'A vibrant showcase of Britain’s rural traditions': Popular steam and country fair near Banbury returns this weekend
The Bloxham Steam and Country Fair is one of the Banbury area’s most popular events and attracts thousands of visitors each year.
Now in its 54th year, the fair combines history and tradition with attractions and family fun.
A spokesperson for the Banbury Steam Society, which organises the fair, said: “The fair is celebrated for being much more than a steam rally; the event brings together a vibrant showcase of Britain’s rural traditions, mechanical history, and community spirit with a wide range of attractions for all ages.”
Last year’s event attracted a record-breaking crowd attendance of around 10,000 visitors over the weekend.
This year organisers say the fair will include a collection of classic and miniature steam engines that enthusiasts can see in action.
Vintage tractors, classic cars and commercial vehicles, as well as a selection of military vehicles, will also be on display.
Visitors to the fair can also take part in a wide range of activities that include tank driving, ferret racing, clay pigeon shooting, archery and fairground rides.
The fair will also have animal and heavy horse displays as well as falconry performances and demonstrations from the emergency services.
Several food and drink vendors will be on site, and live bands will hit the stage on Saturday evening.
Another highlight of this year’s show promises to be a flyover by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team on Saturday afternoon (between 1.44pm and 2.14pm).
The fair takes place at Smith’s Fields in Bloxham (OX15 4HD) and will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Following the displays on Saturday, entertainment such as live bands and the fairground rides will run from 6pm until 11pm.
Tickets are from £20 for adults, £10 for children aged 5 to 16, and children under 5 have free entry.
Weekend camping options are available, and tickets for the evening entertainment on Saturday are priced at £5.
There is free parking on site, including disabled parking next to the entrance, and dogs on short leads are welcome.
For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/BANBURYSTEAMRALLY/?locale=en_GB
