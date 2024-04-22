Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations are in full swing for another successful May Day event in Hornton. The May King and Queen, chosen from pupils at the local primary school, will be crowned in regal style in a ceremony at 2pm, following the May Day parade which begins at 1.45pm.

Maypole and Morris dancing will also be performed, giving the event a truly traditional feel.

The Hornton event is a big fundraiser for the village and all sorts of stalls and games are planned. It will include Hornton’s famous barbecue and the return of the popular Human Fruit Machine. The local pub, The Dun Cow, will be open to give a warm welcome to all residents and visitors.

The Hornton May Day fair is so busy it has its own signpost for stalls and activities

“Hornton May Day celebrations raised over £7,000 last year and all the stops are being pulled out to try to match this amount in 2024,” said spokesman Pete Lemon.

Among the attractions will be teas, garden plants, delicious cakes, a tombola, candy floss, toys, books, arts and crafts and a BARKS charity stall in aid of the Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Society.

There will be a teacups ride, skittles, hook-a-duck, a Wheel of Fortune, a Loo Roll Lob, lucky squares, Wine or Water, second-hand books and puzzles and a thimble game.