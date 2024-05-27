Young child left with life-threatening injuries after Napton motorbike collision

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th May 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 18:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A young child has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorbike in Napton.

The incident took place in a field off Old Brickyard Lane last night (Saturday, May 26).

Warwickshire Police officers attended the scene and found a child had been involved in a collision with a small motorbike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or phone footage, is urged to contact Warwickshire Police on 01926 410111 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 275 of 25 May.

Related topics:Warwickshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.