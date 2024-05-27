Young child left with life-threatening injuries after Napton motorbike collision
A young child has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorbike in Napton.
The incident took place in a field off Old Brickyard Lane last night (Saturday, May 26).
Warwickshire Police officers attended the scene and found a child had been involved in a collision with a small motorbike.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or phone footage, is urged to contact Warwickshire Police on 01926 410111 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 275 of 25 May.
