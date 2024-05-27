Young child left with life-threatening injuries after Napton motorbike collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young child has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorbike in Napton.

The incident took place in a field off Old Brickyard Lane last night (Saturday, May 26).

Warwickshire Police officers attended the scene and found a child had been involved in a collision with a small motorbike.

