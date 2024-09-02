What a hoot! Banbury care home welcomes unusual visitors

A care home in Banbury opened its doors to some feathered friends.

Residents at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, were surprised when a flock of owls flew into the home for a special visit. Among the group of owls was a cute tawny owl named Hazelnut, from Al’s Owls, run by local expert Alan Charlett. The residents were able to interact with and hold the wide-eyed creatures, as well as learn more about their new feathered friends, prompting them to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years. Resident Kathleen Watts, aged 87, said: “It was lovely to see the owls, and we all got a chance to hold one.

"The owls were so well behaved, and I learned that when they turn their head all the way around, it isn’t really all the way, as their head goes back and then turns the other way quickly, which was fascinating.” Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “Here at Highmarket House, we’re always planning new activities and experiences to keep residents entertained and put a smile on their faces. “Animal therapy sessions are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people – the residents loved getting up close with the owls and learning more about the gentle creatures. The visit prompted everyone to share their own animal-related stories, and it was lovely to listen to these cherished memories. “I’d like to extend a big thank you to Al’s Owls for a fantastic afternoon – we’re already looking forward to our next animal encounter!” Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.