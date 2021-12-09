West Oxfordshire vaccination clinic jabs 4,887 people

The clinic, which was a joint project between the Oxford NHS Trust, the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and West Oxfordshire District Council, opened its doors on Friday November 26, and saw residents attend the clinic at 3 Welch Way, Witney to receive their booster jab along with 12 to 17 years olds receiving their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council Cllr Michele Mead said “West Oxfordshire District Council was proud to support the recent vaccination clinic in Witney and it was good to see high demand from residents who wanted their vaccination.

“Together we have made a huge difference to the safety of our communities, which is vital to ensure that we all have a better Christmas than we did last year.

Debra Goodall vaccine centre volunteer at the West Oxfordshire vaccine clinic recently held (Submitted photo)

“I would like to thank everyone that took the time to get their jab, along with the fantastic effort of the NHS and council staff and volunteers that gave up their time to make this happen.“

A team of volunteers assisted with the centre from across the district which, included Debra Goodall who travelled from Stourbridge, a 160 mile round trip from her home to the Witney clinic, to assist with the queuing of residents for a two and a half hour volunteering session on the clinics final day.

“I want to thank all those involved in managing the clinics and providing the vaccinations. This has been a great effort by both NHS and local authority staff and volunteers. The new restrictions announced this week has reminded us that being double vaccinated and receiving booster shots when invited is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Following the closure of the clinic, residents can still get their booster and Covid vaccinations, where eligible, by booking via the NHS website www.nhs.uk or calling the NHS on 119

The Witney drop in clinic is the third of its type in the Witney location in 2021, and ran from November 26 to December 8.