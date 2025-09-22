Weekend computer 'issue' at Horton was not a cyber attack, hospital bosses say

The Horton General Hospital A&E which was affected by an IT 'issue' on Sunday

Rumours that the Oxford University Hospitals Trust (OUH) had suffered a cyber attack over the weekend have been discounted.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumours began people trying to contact the Horton General Hospital A&E department received no response.

One individual contacted the Banbury Guardian after being unable to receive advice for a friend who was undergoing a serious medical problem. They said the loss of internet had caused ‘chaos’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the OUH confirmed today (Monday) that trouble had been caused by an IT ‘issue’.

She said: “There was not a cyber attack at OUH. There was a short IT issue that lasted for two hours that affected a small number of staff, during which we deployed our back-up services.

“No patients were harmed or put at risk as a result.”

The spokesman did not say which of the trust’s hospitals had been involved.

The patient involved was eventually transferred to Oxford from Banbury.