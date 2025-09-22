Weekend computer 'issue' at Horton was not a cyber attack, hospital bosses say

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
The Horton General Hospital A&E which was affected by an IT 'issue' on Sundayplaceholder image
The Horton General Hospital A&E which was affected by an IT 'issue' on Sunday
Rumours that the Oxford University Hospitals Trust (OUH) had suffered a cyber attack over the weekend have been discounted.

The rumours began people trying to contact the Horton General Hospital A&E department received no response.

One individual contacted the Banbury Guardian after being unable to receive advice for a friend who was undergoing a serious medical problem. They said the loss of internet had caused ‘chaos’.

A spokesman for the OUH confirmed today (Monday) that trouble had been caused by an IT ‘issue’.

She said: “There was not a cyber attack at OUH. There was a short IT issue that lasted for two hours that affected a small number of staff, during which we deployed our back-up services.

“No patients were harmed or put at risk as a result.”

The spokesman did not say which of the trust’s hospitals had been involved.

The patient involved was eventually transferred to Oxford from Banbury.

