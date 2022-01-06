Walk-in Covid-19 jabs for over 16s now available in Banbury town centre

No appointment is required. You can just turn up anytime from 10am to 5pm every day until Sunday January 9. Additional clinic opening hours will depend on demand for vaccinations.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine for first, second and booster doses to anyone who is eligible. No NHS number or ID is required, but it does speed things up if you do have your NHS number with you.

Second Covid-19 vaccinations need to be done at least eight weeks after a first dose and should be the same vaccine type.

Booster vaccinations are given three months after your second dose of vaccine.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19, aged over 18 then you need to wait four weeks (28 days) from your positive test or the start of symptoms before you can get any vaccination. If you are aged 16 or 17 and have tested positive for Covid-19 then you need to wait twelve weeks (84 days) from your positive test or the start of symptoms before you can get any vaccination.

People aged 18+ can also use the National Booking Service to book a vaccination slot.

Since the Prime Minister’s announcement on December 12, the NHS in Oxfordshire has expanded its capacity for vaccinations at GP-led local vaccination sites, the large vaccination centre run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and many community pharmacies.

Walk-in vaccination clinic at Banbury Town Hall until January 9. (photo from Banburyshire Info)

Nearly 150,000 boosters jabs have been done in the county so far.

For more inforemation on Covid vaccination clinics across Oxfordshire see the following web link: https://www.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/your-health/walk-in-vaccine-clinics.htm