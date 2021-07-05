Volunteers at Banbury's Horton General among those thanked for their service to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS

Following on from Volunteers' Week in early June and in advance of the NHS Birthday, two socially distanced outside gatherings took place at the Horton General Hospital in Banbury and at Oxford City Football Club to thank our fabulous volunteers for their commitment to the Trust.

Volunteers were invited to attend timed slots, to ensure social distancing was possible and all attendees were kept safe.

A spokesperson for Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) said: "Volunteers have always been a wonderful addition to our workforce across all of our hospital sites. Many come to help us on a weekly basis and give their time freely to help others.

"It goes without saying that volunteers have never been so important to our NHS than during the Covid-19 pandemic. Volunteers have helped distribute PPE, staff help desks, and raise funds through selling refreshments and other helpful items in Leagues of Friends shops and cafés, with money raised spent on equipment to enhance patient care. Others have had to self-isolate to keep themselves safe."

Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, OUH chair, said: "Our fabulous volunteers are such an asset for the Trust and I would like to send a personal thank you to each and every one of them for the support they provide to us."

Terry Roberts, chief people officer, added: "I would like to say a huge thank you to our wonderful volunteers who provide that extra support to allow us to provide excellent care and look after our staff. We look forward to the time when all volunteers can return to the Trust."