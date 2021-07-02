Officials from Wykham Park Academy have confirmed three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and nine others are self-isolating at home due to the impact of the virus.

''No students have tested positive, however pupils from specific classes have been sent home and online learning has resumed.

Three Banbury schools among more than a dozen impacted by Covid-19 across Oxfordshire

"Lessons are being taught live and posted on Google Classroom for students self-isolating. Pupils are expected to return to school Monday July 12th.''

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, years seven, eight, nine and 10 are closed and home schooling, and will return on July 12.

Wykham Park Academy becomes the third Banbury school this week directly impacted by Covid-19.

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, pupils from both years four and five at Hanwell Fields Community School in Banbury are self-isolating due to Covid-19. In year four 29 pupils are self-isolating and 30 pupils from year five are self-isolating at the primary school. The partial closure at Hanwell Fields Community School is from today (Friday July 2) to Friday July 9.

Orchard Fields Community School and Nursery in Banbury has been partially closed this week due to Covid.

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, two bubbles closed at Orchard Fields Community School and Nursery, which included one year 2 class and one year 3 class. The partial closure was from Monday June 28 to Friday July 2.