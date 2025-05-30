Two free community events organised to honour the work of Banbury's unpaid carers

Two free community events have been organised for Banbury’s unpaid workers.

Organised by Banbury Cross Health Centre in partnership with Dementia Oxfordshire, Age UK Oxfordshire and Banburyshire Advice Centre, the events take place on Carers’ Week (June 9-15).

The first event is a well-being walk, which will set off from The Mill Arts Centre at 10.30am on Monday, June 9.

The walk around town will offer an ideal opportunity for unpaid carers to connect with one another and also enjoy fresh air and light exercise.

Later in the week, Banbury Cross Health Centre is hosting a free afternoon tea event for carers at its Oxford Road centre between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, June 12.

Head of Banburyshire Advice Centre, Andy Willis BCAv, said: “Carers Week is a crucial time to acknowledge the incredible dedication of carers in

Banbury.

“We know that many carers face significant challenges, and these events are designed to offer a moment of respite, connection, and support.

“We encourage everyone who is caring for someone or who knows a carer to spread the word about these free and accessible events.”

There is no need to book a place at either of the two events held in Banbury, and both events are open to patients from any GP surgery in Banbury and the surrounding areas.

For more details about the events, call 01295 256261 andleave a message for Sarah Hogben, or email [email protected]

Carers’ Week is an annual campaign that celebrates the hard work of the 6.5 million people who act as unpaid carers in the UK.

For more information about Carers Week, visit:https://www.carersweek.org/