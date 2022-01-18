Two Banbury schools partially close for the week due to staff sickness

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school in Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.

The year two class at Hardwick Primary School has closed from today, Tuesday January 18, through the rest of the week. Pupils in the year two class have been moved to remote learning for the rest of the week due to staffing shortages.

The class is due to re-open to pupils on Monday January 24. All other year groups remain open as normal.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Banbury school is among seven schools across Oxfordshire impacted by staff sickness.

Frank Wise School in Banbury also two groups impacted due to staff sickness. According to the county's website, Frank Wise school currently has partial attendance in both the third family group and the seventh family group due to Covid related staff absence. This will be in place for the rest of this week.