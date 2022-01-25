Two Banbury schools partially close due to staff sickness

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, two primary schools in Banbury have partially closed due to staff sickness.

The early years bubble at St John's Catholic Primary School in Banbury is closed today, Tuesday January 25, and tomorrow, Wednesday January 26, due to staff sickness and staff shortages.

The two year three classes at Dashwood Academy Banbury are closed this week from yesterday, Monday January 24, through tomorrow, Wednesday January 26, due to staff sickness and a shortage in staff. The year three classes are expected to re-open Thursday January 27.

A Banbury school is among six across Oxfordshire impacted by staff sickness.

The two-year-old nursery afternoon classes at Dashwood Academy are also closed this week from yesterday, Monday January 24 to Friday January 28 due to staff sickness and resulting in a shortage of staff.