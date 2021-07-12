Longford Park Primary School has been partially closed due to Covid-19

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, the year two class bubble is closed due to a positive LFT test result from today Monday July 12 for 10 days. The partial closure for the year two class bubble is through Wednesday July 21.

Three other schools in Banbury are also partially closed due to Covid.

Two more Banbury primary schools have partially closed due to Covid-19 bringing the total number currently impacted to four

The year two bubble at St John's Catholic Primary School, Banbury has closed after a positive Covid case. The year two bubble has closed from today (Monday July 12) until Monday July 19.

Family groups three, five and six at Frank Wise School are closed today (Monday July 12) due to a confirmed case of Covid-19. Staff and pupils will return tomorrow, Tuesday July 13.

One bubble at Hillview Primary in Banbury is also closed today (Monday July 12). The school listed a provisional return date for the bubble of tomorrow, Tuesday July 13 on the county's school closure website.