Two Banbury schools close their nursery classes due to staff sickness

Two primary schools in Banbury have had to temporarily close their nurseries to children due to staff sickness.

Longford Park Primary has closed to one year group – the nursery class – for the rest of the week due to staff shortages from sickness. The nursery (Froebel class) is closed from today, Wednesday March 30, and will reopen on Monday April 4.

Cherry Fields Primary School has also closed its nursery class from today, Wednesday March 30 and will reopen on Tuesday April 5. The temporary closure of the Cherry Fields nursery class is also due to staff sickness.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Wise School has also been impacted by staff sickness this week. The Foundation Family Group at the school was partially closed this afternoon, Wednesday March 30 due to staff sickness.