Two Banbury care homes launch guide to support families affected by dementia

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, and Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, found over a third of British adults (35 per cent) have many questions about dementia – but do not know how to get the answers.

The guide, titled ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, follows an easy-to-read Q&A format. Tapping into more than 40 years of experience of providing care for people living with dementia, it has been designed by Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, as well as Home Managers and team members across more than 150 care homes.

Aimed at those caring for a loved one living with dementia, the one-of-a-kind guide is filled with answers to the questions care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives or members of the community – from identifying the signs of the condition, and interacting with a person living with dementia, to everyday questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns.

A new guide to dementia is launched by two Banbury care homes

It also addresses topics rarely covered in other guides, including behaviour changes such as swearing and loss of inhibitions, making it a unique toolkit for families and friends of people living with dementia, whether they live at home or in a care home.

To mark Dementia Action Week, the team at Highmarket House is also hosting a charity car wash today (Monday, May 16) and Friday, May 20 to raise funds for Dementia Active Oxfordshire.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Here at Seccombe Court, we are committed to encouraging others to learn about dementia – which is why we’re thrilled to be unveiling the guide.

“Many families can find themselves feeling powerless when their loved one is diagnosed with dementia and it can be a very uncertain time for those involved – but we are here to help.”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “We’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to their local care home if they have any questions.”

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon who said: “I know first-hand just how families feel when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia. It’s often a confusing time and it’s easy to feel powerless and alone.

“There are so many common misconceptions when it comes to dementia and getting a diagnosis doesn’t necessarily mean the end is in sight – it’s simply the beginning of a different journey.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to download a copy of the guide so we can create a more dementia-friendly community together.”

To pick up your free copy of the guide, contact Home Admissions Advisor at Seccombe Court, Steve Dumbrill, on [email protected] or call 01295 298795, or Customer Relations Manager at Highmarket House, Daniel Worley, on [email protected] or call 01295 297 652.