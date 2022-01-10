Two Banbury area schools partially close due to staff sickness

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school near Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.

The year three class from Middle Barton Primary School will be closed all week, from today Monday January 10 to Friday January 14, due to staff sickness and its impact on staffing levels at the school.

Middle Barton Primary is one of three schools listed as being partially closed across Oxfordshire due to staff sickness or Covid-19.

There are now two schools in the Banbury area who have partially closed due to staff sickness.

The second school is Longford Park Primary School. The nursery class (Froebel) will be closed due to staff shortages from today Monday January 10 through Thursday January 13, and reopen on Friday January 14.