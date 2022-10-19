A triathlete from Banbury is inviting people to participate in free events promoting cycling in the town.

Heidi Yates leading one of the Breeze Rides for women.

Heidi Yates, the new British Cycling community developer in the Cherwell District Council’s leisure and sport team is introducing a number of projects to increase bicycle use in the town.

The athlete from Banbury previously competed in the Chicago World Triathlon Championships in 2015 and currently teaches spin classes every week at the Spiceball Leisure Centre.

Heidi said: “From a young age I have loved riding my bike because of the freedom it gives me to go wherever I want. I got my first road bike through the Cycle to Work scheme and my love for cycling grew even more when I took part in the 100-mile Broughton Castle Sportive and then got into racing triathlon and time trials.

“Research shows that participation in cycling is not as high amongst women and people from minority ethnic backgrounds as it should be. We want to break down those barriers so that more people have the chance to enjoy the fun, the fitness and mental health benefits that cycling in all its forms offers.”

Heidi is inviting local women to join her on Saturday, October 22 for two Breeze Rides, which are gentle expeditions designed to help women build their confidence on the road.

The rides will set off from People’s Park in Banbury, and women attending should bring their own road or hybrid bike.

To find out more and register, visit the British Cycling website and enter your postcode at www.letsride.co.uk/breeze.

Heidi is also encouraging local people to bring their bikes to Lock29 on Friday October 28, where they can get their bikes security tagged, free of charge, by Thames Valley Police.

Members of the public can also get free routine repairs done by a trained mechanic, courtesy of the Dr Bike service. The initiative aims to help people overcome common mechanical problems, and spare parts like cables, brake pads and inner tubes will be available for free.