Tractor run helps cancer fund for Banburyshire farmer smash its £100,000 target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tractor run which saw 175 machines touring a rural route has helped a cancer fundraiser, set up for a Banburyshire farmer, smash its £100,000 target.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s event was held to raise money for alternative treatments for Thomas Page, a farmer from Epwell, who is battling cancer. It raised £22,900 on Saturday through entry fees, donations, a barbecue and auction at the run’s base, the Gate Hangs High pub in Hook Norton.

The amount will be added to a Go Fund Me appeal, set up by Tom’s family, which has already raised £78,000 of a £100,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tom’s fellow rugby players at Shipston Rugby Club will be adding a further £15,000 – half of the total raised in a charity match and auction on Friday.

Tractors of all sizes and makes made up the 175-machine procession that travelled miles to raise money for Tom Page's cancer treatment

Thomas’s cancer was diagnosed in January 2024 and he has had repeated treatments. His family has been doing in-depth research and hopes alternative treatments will provide a cure.

Tom’s sister Katherine – who has been visiting her brother at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London on an almost daily basis, said: “The tractor run was amazing, absolutely amazing.

"There were 175 tractors that began to arrive at about 9.30am and they all fitted into the Gate’s car park and left in a huge procession from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have reached our target but we will carry on. Whatever the outcome with Thomas, whatever money is left over, we'd love to try and maybe set some sort of charity up to help families and people in similar situations to save them the time it has taken to gather all this information.

Scores of large tractors took to the roads between Hook Norton, Shipston and Burmington on the fundraising run

“We're so lucky being in the farming community because everyone just pulls together, rallies around and helps each other. But there are so many people out there less fortunate. They don't have the connections, they don't have that support.

"So whatever money isn't used for Thomas, we want to go on and help other people. We're recording all our research so people can come to us and we can hopefully guide them. A number of people have contacted us with things to try, with contact numbers and details that we can pass on. We would never have got that information if we hadn't put Tom’s story out there.”

Tom, who is still undergoing intensive treatment, has been overwhelmed by the support his fund has received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family has already begun to use some of the information gleaned through the research.

Another tractor leaves the Gate Hangs High, embarking on the fundraising event for Tom Page's cancer treatment

“We’ve been in touch with his dieticians trying to ensure he is on the correct diet, so he’s getting all the right foods he should be eating. There are so many bad things that actually feed the cancer, especially sugar,” said Katherine.

“I've been collecting all his blood and scam results from the hospitals he has been treated at and getting them all together in a file to send to people and as soon as Thomas pulls through, will then kind of know which direction we can go in.

“There's just no words to say how grateful we are to everyone; I just can't believe the generosity and the support there is for Tom. It just mind-blowing.”

The next fundraiser is music with The Associates Band at Brailes Village Hall on Friday, May 16.

Video is by Edward Cale of Cale’s Countryside Photography. Photos by Katie Matthews.