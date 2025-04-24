Top surgeon strengthens expertise at TLA Medicolegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon Simon Britten has become the latest medical specialist to be added to the team of experts at TLA Medicolegal as a full TLA Member.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Britten, who is based at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, specialises in lower limb trauma including complex fragmented fractures and open fractures and will deliver detailed reports on individuals involved in personal injury cases solely via specialist provider TLA.

Significantly, he focuses on the Ilizarov method, a limb lengthening technique originally pioneered by Gavriil Abramovich Ilizarov, a Soviet doctor who treated injured soldiers returning from World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process is used for high energy fractures, fractures with loss of bone leading to bone defects and shorter limb length, and other conditions of limb shortening including growth plate injuries and skeletal dysplasias.

Consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon Simon Britten

Along with a colleague, Mr Britten was one of the first UK surgeons to take on a two-month fellowship at the Ilizarov Centre in Kurgan, Siberia.

He is also editor of the next edition of Medicolegal Reporting in Orthopaedic Trauma, widely regarded as the industry bible, succeeding Mike Foy and Phillip Fagg who have now retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have known of TLA for some time and their level of professionalism and competency in handling expert witness reports is second to none,” says Mr Britten.

“TLA will relieve me of the administrative side of the job so I can spend more time writing the reports, safe in the knowledge that I have a highly efficient team behind me.”

Fiona Morrison, Director and Co-founder of TLA, based in Deddington, Oxfordshire, adds: “Like many of our team of experts, Simon is a leader in his field with an outstanding record of achievement. We are delighted to be managing all his medicolegal work going forward.

“Increasing the number of experts who put all their medicolegal work through TLA is the key focus for expansion this year.”