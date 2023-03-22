Top rugby team Saracens dedicates this weekend's big match to Banburyshire lad who has died, aged 17

Top rugby team Saracens will dedicate this weekend's big match against Harlequins to a Hook Norton teenager who sadly died of cancer last week.

Oscar Hawthorne, aged 17, who died in Helen and Douglas House Hospice last week

Hundreds of people from both sides of the Atlantic, including some of Britain’s top sports stars, have sent love and sympathy to the Hook Norton family of Oscar Hawthorne, 17, who died in Helen and Douglas House Hospice.

Among those who stopped what they were doing when news of Oscar’s death was announced on Thursday last week were the Saracens rugby players, who will celebrate their top fan’s life ahead of Saturday’s match.

“All of us at Saracens are devastated to hear of Oscar's passing and we will be celebrating his life ahead of #TheShowdown3 on Saturday,” they said.

Oscar was diagnosed with cancer when he was nine-years-old

Oscar’s love of rugby was reflected in a ‘bucket list’ he wrote last year when his rhabdomyosarcoma was found to be incurable.

A pupil of Hook Norton Primary and The Warriner schools, he was first diagnosed in 2015 just before his tenth birthday.

Mum Sarah said: “The first thing he asked his doctor was ‘is it contagious?’ which shows Oscar’s typical thoughtfulness.”

That phrase became the title of a Facebook page, which recorded Oscar’s journey with cancer which has been followed by hundreds of friends, supporters, fundraisers and strangers.

Oscar and Willard - a pet therapy dog he met while having treatment in Oklahoma

Since his diagnosis, Oscar stoically endured major surgery, multiple courses of chemotherapy and a trip to Oklahoma, USA for proton beam therapy, paid for by the NHS. Over the years, Oscar put up with endless CT and MRI scans, blood tests, sickness and hair-loss.

One day last year, at the beginning a course of chemo, he decided not to go ahead with any more.

His mother said: “Oscar wanted to live what life he had left to the fullest. He decided that chemo was too much to manage, physically and emotionally. He asked me to cancel the whole cycle.”

She wrote on his Facebook page: “He understands the ramifications of his decision but he's sticking with it. We all feel a bit lost at the thought of doing nothing, but chemo for chemo's sake is not what he wants and we stand by him in his choice.”

Oscar and Mason are pictured with Owen Farrell, English rugby captain, who started the incredible relationship with the rugby teams by befriending Oscar

With the extraordinary help of sporting stars, businesses, family, friends, neighbours, school pals and teachers and countless donors and fundraisers, Oscar enjoyed many amazing experiences on his bucket list.

He became a regular at the pitch-side, given VIP treatment by his friends in the world of rugby – Saracens and RAMS. He was taken under the wing of Formula One legends Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

He was the first F1 fan to see the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team W14 when it was unveiled to the world and was allowed to watch the mechanics fine tune the engine. He exchanged opinions with Mick Schumacher about the new black paint job, wished George Russell a happy birthday and chatted Lego with Lewis Hamilton.

Among his bucket list experiences Oscar became a junior zoo keeper at West Midland Safari Park, produced ironwork at the smithy at Combe Mill, was a guest of Cirque du Soleil, drove at speeds exceeding 80mph in an Aston Martin, a Porsche and an Audi R8 and had a beer called Tall and Mighty (he was 6ft 3in tall) made for him by Hook Norton Brewery.

Oscar and super-fan Paul Clark with whom Oscar enjoyed watching the RAMS RFC

He detonated explosions at MOD Kineton, ‘drove’ a steam train, flew in a light plane, went gliding, drove a traction engine, drove Shire horses, went horse racing, presented the Player of the Match award at a Oxford City Stars ice hockey match and enjoyed archery, trampolining and many other treats and excursions.

In spite of the Covid pandemic, during which he underwent surgery, Oscar took his GCSEs and became a Banbury & Bicester College student of Animal Management.

He loved all animals but adored dogs and wherever he went, showed a special relationship with them.

The day before he passed away he was ‘over the moon’ to receive a personal video message from Saracens and England rugby player, Jamie George. And he was given a big kiss from brother Mason and sister Ella.

His final bucket list wish, to go home to spend time with his dogs, was not to be. Oscar died peacefully with his parents next to him at Helen and Douglas House Hospice, a year to the day that he planted two oak saplings in the grounds of Blenheim Palace.

“Oscar inspired so many people all around the globe, yet he didn’t truly grasp just how much people respected his courage and zest for life – how many people were truly inspired by him,” said his mother.

Another dog falls for Oscar's charms, this time at the Dogs' Trust on one of his bucket list outings. Oscar was able to bond quickly with dogs

“I’ve read each comment on his page, my own and my husband’s. Hundreds and hundreds of people said they were inspired by his courage and his desire to grasp every morsel of life while he could.

“That he touched so many people’s hearts is his legacy and we are hugely proud of him for that. He will always be with us.”

One of Oscar's bucket list adventures was gliding and he took the controls during the flight

Fast cars were a passion and Oscar enjoyed some fun in this Maclaren car at Silverstone

Oscar's bucket list included blacksmithing. He made some impressive iron-work during his day at Combe Mill

Happy Oscar waiting for a match to begin. He became a pitch-side regular for many important rugby fixtures

Oscar drove a traction engine around Hook Norton as one of his bucket list adventures