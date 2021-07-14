Three more Banbury schools partially close due to Covid-19

According to the Oxfordshire County Council s emergency school closure list, year eight at Blessed George Napier Catholic School in Banbury is isolating up to and including Monday July 19. They can return on Tuesday July 20.

The year one bubble at Hill View Primary School in Banbury has closed due a positive Covid result. Isolation for these children would be until Thursday July 22, and therefore this bubble is closed until the end of term.

Longford Park Primary School in Banbury has also partially closed due to Covid-19.

Three more Banbury schools have partially closed due to Covid-19 bringing the total currently impacted to five across town

The year two class bubble at Longford Park school is closed from Monday July 12 for 10 days. The Franklin and Nightingale classes are closed from Tuesday July 13 for 10 days.

The year two bubble at at St John's Catholic Primary School, Banbury has also closed after a positive Covid case. The year two bubble has closed from Monday July 12 until Monday July 19.

The reception class has closed St Leonard's Church of England Primary School in Banbury due to a positive PCR test. Children will not return to school before the end of term.